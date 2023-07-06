Staying active can help with everything from normal aches and pains to easing your labour, whether this is your first or fifth pregnancy. During pregnancy, it is recommended that you should exercise for at least 150 minutes a week. Moderate-intensity exercise is good and brisk walking is considered safe in all trimesters of pregnancy. It is always wise to check with your doctor that you do not have any condition that prevents you from any exercise even walking like bleeding, preterm labour or placenta praevia.
In this article, we look at the top 10 health advantages that a pregnant woman may reap from every day, moderate-intensity walking. And Dr Asha Dalal, Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Well Women Centre, Sir H N Reliance Hospital, is here to help us understand them.