10 Health Benefits of Walking During Pregnancy: Here's What Happens When You Walk Daily In The Morning

10 Health Benefits of Walking During Pregnancy

When you're feeling worn out or exhausted, try going for a shorter stroll or engaging in some other light exercise, like yoga. In fact, you can take a day off.

Staying active can help with everything from normal aches and pains to easing your labour, whether this is your first or fifth pregnancy. During pregnancy, it is recommended that you should exercise for at least 150 minutes a week. Moderate-intensity exercise is good and brisk walking is considered safe in all trimesters of pregnancy. It is always wise to check with your doctor that you do not have any condition that prevents you from any exercise even walking like bleeding, preterm labour or placenta praevia.

In this article, we look at the top 10 health advantages that a pregnant woman may reap from every day, moderate-intensity walking. And Dr Asha Dalal, Director, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Well Women Centre, Sir H N Reliance Hospital, is here to help us understand them.

Is It Safe To Walk During Pregnancy?

There are several benefits of walking during pregnancy:

TRENDING NOW

It helps in regulating your weight gain during pregnancy. Can help prevent complications like gestational diabetes, and pre-eclampsia and improve cardiovascular health with minimum stress on joints and muscles. It helps in relieving back pain by regulating weight. Regular walking can help you in easing your labour and having a vaginal delivery. It is great for improving your mood and in many cases may help you in getting good sleep Start with around 10 minutes a day and slowly increase to 30 minutes for four to six days a week. Wear proper shoes, and stay hydrated. If there is any pain or discomfort, bleeding, breathlessness or any other problems stop walking and see your doctor. In any trimester if on a particular day, you don't feel like walking it is ok to take a break. It works your heart, lungs, and blood vessels for overall cardiovascular health.

What To Keep In Mind While Walking During Pregnancy?

Most pregnant women are advised by their doctors to engage in moderate aerobic exercise like walking since it is secure, efficient, and convenient.

Wear supportive shoes, such as athletic trainers, when you walk, regardless of the stage of your pregnancy. Drink water before and after exercise to stay hydrated. According to a 2020 study, the Institute of Medicine advises consuming 2.7 litres of water per day, or around 11 (8-ounce) glasses.

Stay safe, and enjoy a healthy pregnancy!

RECOMMENDED STORIES