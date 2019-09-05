1 / 5

Mostly affecting people living in the tropical and subtropical areas, Zika virus is a mosquito-borne disease. It is transmitted through the bites of Aedes mosquito. Usually, this viral infection does show any symptom. However, if you happen to get the infection and is experiencing few symptoms, they may include mild fever, rash, headache, red eyes, joint or muscle pain. Living in an area where there have been Zika virus outbreak and having unprotected sex can potentially increase your risk of getting the infection. Sadly, there is no vaccination for Zika virus till now, however there are possible ways to keep the infection at bay. In case you wish to prevent the condition, stay in air-conditioned house, wear protective clothes, use mosquito repellent, and try to reduce mosquito habitat as much as possible. As far as its diagnosis is concerned, doctors may perform a blood and urine test. For treating Zika virus infection, there is no specific drug available. Some medications are aimed at relieving the symptoms associated with the condition. Here, we tell you about few complications that may occur if you delay your treatment.