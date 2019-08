1 / 6

Moping the floor burns around 266 calories in an hour. That is the same as one hour of quarts workout. Shocked? Its true. There are many household chores that can burn calories. If you look around your house, you will find hundreds of nooks and corners that can be turned into excercise spots. All you need to do is understand how to do it. You will also need to know which muscle will be involved in it. Once you understand that, you can make your own exercise and take your weight loss methods to the next level. Since these exercises can be done at home, you don’t need to worry about going out of your house. Your house will become your gym. This can be a very cost effective way of losing weight.