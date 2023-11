Sunscreen As A Daily Armor

Sunscreen is not just for sunlit days; it's a daily defense mechanism against harmful UV rays and environmental pollutants. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF to shield your skin from both UVA and UVB rays. This not only aids in preventing sun damage but also contributes to the overall protection of your skin from the adverse effects of pollution.