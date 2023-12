In Recent Years

There has been a considerable shift in the dietary choices and lifestyle preferences among the young generations, particularly among Gen Z. Veganism, a dietary option which was previously seen as niche, is rapidly becoming popular among Gen Z, who tend to be more conscious of their health, environment and animal welfare. Projections indicate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% over the upcoming five years, with the market expanding from $12.2 billion in 2019 to $17.4 billion by 2027.