A dairy product made by fermenting milk, yogurt is being consumed by humans from a long time now. Being extremely nutritious, yogurt can help you maintain your health. It is known to promote bone health and help in digestion. It contains live bacteria called probiotics which keeps intestine healthy. From boosting your immunity to protecting against osteoporosis, and maintain cardiovascular health, yogurt does it all for you. Not only this, it can help in in managing weight. Yes, you heard it right. Apart from exercise, diet plays a significant role in losing weight. So, you must choose your daily foods wisely. Look for those that are low in calories and carbohydrates. Opt for one which is rich in protein and helps in burning fat. Here, we will tell you how yogurt helps in shedding those extra kilos. Read on to know about that.