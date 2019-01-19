1 / 4

Exercise is well-known to have plethora of health benefits. It keeps you physically and mentally fit. If you want to add years to your life, want to feel better, or want to feel more energetic, start indulging yourself in exercise. Regardless of age, sex, or physical ability, exercise benefits everyone. From keeping your heart healthy to reducing your risk of cancer, exercise does it all for you. Gastroenterological Society of Australia states that workout can help the intestinal muscles break down food and then, move it through your system properly by strengthening the abdominal muscles and minimizing sluggishness. All the mentioned benefits are common for both the genders. But now we will only talk about benefits limited to women. Daily workout helps in keeping women’s oestrogen level in check thus preventing the risks of breast cancer. Moreover, when you exercise, your blood low improves preventing release of hormones namely DHEA and DHT. Notably, these hormones are known to induce acne. Therefore, here we tell about three must-practice exercises for women.