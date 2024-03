Yoga Vs Pilates









Are you a yoga lover or a Pilates person? Both exercises are well-known for their many benefits for mind, body and soul. Yoga essentially is an exercise that will help you achieve peacefulness, body flexibility, core strength and strength. It is a slightly slow paced workout. Pilates on the other hand is slightly faster, require more endurance, targets and tones the muscles, increases core strength and helps in weight loss. Read on to find out which one is more effective for women who are trying to lose belly fat.