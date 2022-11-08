Tired Legs
Sitting or standing for an extended period of time can cause tired legs. Both overuse and underuse of your legs can cause leg tiredness. Older people, those who are overweight, and females may have higher risk for tired legs. Although tired legs are not a serious problem, you shouldn’t ignore it, especially if it is accompanied by other symptoms such as pain, soreness, or cramping. If your work requires you to use your legs more than normal, make sure they get enough rest by taking breaks in between the work. If you have a desk job and sit for long hours every day, take a break after every hour and stand and move for at least five minutes. Below are some simple yoga poses you can do to soothe tired legs.