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Yoga for stress: 5 poses to help you decompress

Feeling overwhelmed? Try these five easy yoga poses to relax your mind, ease muscle tension, reduce stress naturally, and bring a sense of calm to your day.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 10, 2026, 5:20 PM

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Child's Pose (Balasana)

Child's Pose is one of the most relaxing yoga postures. It gently stretches the back, hips, and shoulders while encouraging slow, deep breathing. Resting your forehead on the mat can help activate the body's relaxation response, easing tension and calming the nervous system

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Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

Stress often causes stiffness in the neck, shoulders, and spine. Cat-Cow is a gentle flowing movement that improves spinal mobility while releasing built-up tension. As you inhale, arch your back into Cow Pose, and as you exhale, round your spine into Cat Pose

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Standing Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

Standing Forward Fold gently stretches the hamstrings, calves, and lower back while allowing the head and neck to relax. Many people find this pose calming because it encourages blood flow toward the head and helps release tightness in the upper body. Also Read - Deep breathing techniques that help calm anxiety and slow your heart rate

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Corpse Pose (Savasana)

Often practiced at the end of a yoga session, Savasana may look simple, but it is one of the most effective poses for relaxation. Lie flat on your back with your arms resting comfortably by your sides, close your eyes, and focus on your natural breathing.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More