Yoga for stress: 5 poses to help you decompress

Child's Pose (Balasana) Child's Pose is one of the most relaxing yoga postures. It gently stretches the back, hips, and shoulders while encouraging slow, deep breathing. Resting your forehead on the mat can help activate the body's relaxation response, easing tension and calming the nervous systemLegs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani) If you've been sitting or standing all day, this restorative pose can feel incredibly soothing. Simply lie on your back and extend your legs up against a wall. This position helps reduce swelling in the legs, encourages circulation, and promotes deep relaxation.Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani) Stress often causes stiffness in the neck, shoulders, and spine. Cat-Cow is a gentle flowing movement that improves spinal mobility while releasing built-up tension. As you inhale, arch your back into Cow Pose, and as you exhale, round your spine into Cat PoseStanding Forward Fold (Uttanasana) Standing Forward Fold gently stretches the hamstrings, calves, and lower back while allowing the head and neck to relax. Many people find this pose calming because it encourages blood flow toward the head and helps release tightness in the upper body.Corpse Pose (Savasana) Often practiced at the end of a yoga session, Savasana may look simple, but it is one of the most effective poses for relaxation. Lie flat on your back with your arms resting comfortably by your sides, close your eyes, and focus on your natural breathing.