Anulom Vilom Pranayama

The next effective breathing exercise that can help balance the left and right hemispheres of the brain and improve its functioning is the Anulom Vilom. To do it the right way, first sit in a comfortable position with your back straight. Now, place your right thumb on your right nostril and close your left nostril with your ring finger (right hand). Inhale deeply through your left nostril and then exhale slowly through your right nostril. Repeat this exercise for 10-15 breaths to see the best results.