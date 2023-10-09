Yoga For Heart: Top 5 Effective Yoga Asanas to Protect Your Cardiac Health

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist)

Ardha Matsyendrasana, also known as Sitting Half Spinal Twist, is a great yoga pose that helps in twisting the spine and opening up the chest and hips. If you want to know the right way to perform this asana, here is the ultimate guidance for you - Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. The sole of your right foot should be on the outside of your left thigh when you flex your right knee. Put your right arm behind your back and your left arm outside your right knee. Put your right hand on the ground behind you while rotating your torso to the right. Maintain a long neck and look forward. Repeat on the opposite side after holding the position for 5–10 breaths.