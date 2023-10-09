Yoga For Heart: Top 5 Effective Yoga Asanas to Protect Your Cardiac Health

Yoga For Heart Health: Can Yoga Help In Keeping The Heart Healthy?
If you want to know if yoga can help in keeping your heart healthy, then the answer is - yes, yoga is a mind-body practice that has been shown to have many health benefits, including improving heart health. Yoga can help to reduce stress, improve blood pressure, lower cholesterol levels, improve blood sugar control, and strengthen the heart muscle. Stress that a major contributing factor to poor heart health can be managed with effective yoga practices. Apart from that, high cholesterol which can have a severe impact on your heart health can also be managed with yoga. Scroll down to know what yoga asanas you can do to keep your heart healthy.