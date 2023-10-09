  • ENG

Select Language

Yoga For Heart: Top 5 Effective Yoga Asanas to Protect Your Cardiac Health

Try these 5 effective and powerful yoga asanas to keep your hart healthy and happy.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : October 9, 2023 12:13 PM IST

Yoga For Heart Health: Can Yoga Help In Keeping The Heart Healthy?

If you want to know if yoga can help in keeping your heart healthy, then the answer is - yes, yoga is a mind-body practice that has been shown to have many health benefits, including improving heart health. Yoga can help to reduce stress, improve blood pressure, lower cholesterol levels, improve blood sugar control, and strengthen the heart muscle. Stress that a major contributing factor to poor heart health can be managed with effective yoga practices. Apart from that, high cholesterol which can have a severe impact on your heart health can also be managed with yoga. Scroll down to know what yoga asanas you can do to keep your heart healthy.

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

Tadasana, also known as Mountain Pose, is the very first yoga pose that you must include in your daily routine when trying to protect your heart from any type of cardiac issues. It is a fundamental yoga pose that helps to improve posture and alignment of the body. This asana also helps in strengthening the core muscles and improving your body's balance. If you are new to this yoga try it this way -- stand with your feet together and your arms at your sides. Ground your feet into the floor and lengthen your spine. Keep your shoulders relaxed and your head centered. Hold the pose for 5-10 breaths. Also Read - No Sugar Diet: What to Eat and What to Avoid

Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Vrikshasana, also known as the tree pose, is a great form of yoga that helps in improving the balance and coordination of the body. It helps in strengthening the legs and especially the core muscles. To perform this asana the right way, you need to stand with your feet together. Now, shift your weight to your right foot and place the sole of your left foot on the inner thigh of your right leg. Slowly ground your right foot on the floor and lengthen your spine. Keep your shoulders relaxed and your head should be in the center. Hold this pose for 5-10 breaths.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Bhujangasana, also known as Cobra Pose, is an excellent yoga pose that helps in keeping the heart healthy and happy. This asana helps in strengthening the back muscles and opens the chest for better heart functioning. Performing this yoga regularly can help in improving flexibility and circulation. If you are new to doing this asana, try it this way -- Lay on your stomach, placing your palms on the floor close to your chest and your legs extended behind you. Now slowly lift your upper body off the ground by tucking your toes under and pressing your palms into the ground. Maintain a long neck and look forward. For 5–10 breaths, maintain the position. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Best 5 Drinks to Boost Your Body's Metabolism Naturally

Virabhadrasana I (Warrior I Pose)

Veerabhadrasana I, also known as Warrior I Pose, is a great yoga pose that helps in strengthening the legs and core muscles. It also helps in improving the body's overall balance and flexibility. If you are new to this asana, try it this way - Start by standing with your feet apart. Turn your left foot slightly inward while extending your right foot 90 degrees. Right foot on the floor with knee bent to the right. Maintain a straight left leg while lifting your back heel. Your palms should be facing each other when you raise your arms upward. Repeat on the opposite side after holding the position for 5–10 breaths.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist)

Ardha Matsyendrasana, also known as Sitting Half Spinal Twist, is a great yoga pose that helps in twisting the spine and opening up the chest and hips. If you want to know the right way to perform this asana, here is the ultimate guidance for you - Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. The sole of your right foot should be on the outside of your left thigh when you flex your right knee. Put your right arm behind your back and your left arm outside your right knee. Put your right hand on the ground behind you while rotating your torso to the right. Maintain a long neck and look forward. Repeat on the opposite side after holding the position for 5–10 breaths. Also Read - Incredible Benefits of Healthy Diet: Here's What Happens Inside Your Body When Your Follow a Nutritious Diet