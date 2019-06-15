1 / 6

Derived from Sanskrit, Yoga means to unite. It symbolises union of body and consciousness. Celebrated annually on 21st June since 2015, it is a physical practise that originated in India. This day was proclaimed as International Yoga Day by the United Nations General Assembly after this idea was proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the UNGA in the year 2014. This day aims at making meditation, a habit of youngsters to help them live a peaceful life. It also tries to make people aware about different means of overcoming stress naturally. If practised on a daily basis, yoga can give a plethora of benefits. It increases muscle strength, body’s flexibility, and improves respiration. Also, if you are looking to shed those extra kilos, yoga can be helpful. It can improve your performance while exercising and help in weight reduction. Also, if you have problem of either high or slow metabolism, yoga can help you in this regard as well. From enhancing your personal power to removing toxins from the body, it is capable of doing it all for you. As the International Yoga Day approaches on 21st June, here we tell you about 5 yoga poses that you can start doing as a beginner.