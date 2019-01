1 / 5

Have you been experiencing smelly discharge from vagina? Have you failed to treat it irrespective of trying different ways of staying clean? Well it’s what you eat is what directly effects your vaginal health. Yes, that’s true foods rich in vitamin-A help to strengthen muscle tissues for strong and healthy vaginal walls. Foods such as fish which are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids help to keep the blood circulation flowing down there and enhance your sexual drive. Therefore, include these following foods keep your vagina healthy.