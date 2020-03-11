1 / 6

You can find many types of commercial vaginal washes with claims of keeping you healthy and smell free “down there”. But most of these products come loaded with chemicals that can be hard on your sensitive area. So, don’t take the risk of harming your skin down there. Instead you can make your own vaginal wash at home with ingredients easily available in your kitchen shelves. Usually the pH level of a healthy vagina is between 3.5 to 4.5. This means that the area is little acidic in nature. If the pH level goes up or down, it could lead to a host of problems. Problems that occur due to imbalance of pH in the vagina include yeast infections, excessive vaginal discharge, foul odour, itching and painful intercourse. Experts say using baking soda to clean the area can help restore the pH balance. This is because baking soda is alkaline in nature. When an alkaline substance is mixed with something acidic, it neutralises it. Using baking soda to wash the vaginal area helps to restore the pH balance and bring it to the optimum level. Here are some other tricks to improve your vaginal health.