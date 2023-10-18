  • ENG

Yellow Tongue: 5 Diseases That Can Change Your Tongue Into Pale Yellow Colour

Your Tongue Is Trying to Tell You Something: What Does Yellow Mean? Read On To Know It All.

Published : October 18, 2023

The Yellow Tongue Code: What Your Tongue Is Telling You About Your Health

Have you ever seen your tongue turning pale yellow or dark yellow? Not many of you will know this - it's an indicator of something serious happening inside your body. A yellow tongue is a condition in which the tongue changes its colour to pale yellow, giving you discomfort attached. What causes your tongue to change its colour? The usual colour of your tongue is light pink (a sign of a healthy body). However, when there is a certain change in its colour, one must take it as a sign that the body is suffering from some condition and that this requires immediate attention. Yellow tongue is caused by a variety of factors, including poor oral hygiene, smoking, and chewing tobacco, dry mouth, jaundice, and certain medications. Scroll down to learn the 5 dangerous diseases that can change the colour of your tongue to yellow.

Poor Oral Hygiene Can Cause Your Tongue To Change Its Colour

Yes, you read that right! Poor oral hygiene is the most common cause of yellow tongue. This mainly happens when you fail to keep your mouth clean, which causes bacteria and food particles to build up inside your mouth and tongue, causing it to change its colour. The bacteria can also produce pigments that can contribute to the yellowing of the tongue.

Anemia (Lack Of Red Blood Cells In The Body Can Cause Your Tongue To Turn Yellow)

Anemia is a condition in which the blood lacks enough counts of red blood cells that the body needs to function properly. Red blood cells carry oxygen to the tissues throughout the body, which gets affected when there is a lack of red blood cells. Anemia can cause a number of symptoms including - fatigue, shortness of breath, and pale skin. It can also cause yellowing of the tongue.

Jaundice Symptoms

When you spot the yellow tongue, make sure to look out for the other symptoms of Jaundice as well. This health condition is marked by certain changes in the colour of the skin and a peculiar change in the eye colour. This yellowing of the tongue is mainly caused by a buildup of bilirubin in the blood. Bilirubin is a yellow waste product that is produced when red blood cells break down. Jaundice can be caused by a number of factors, including liver disease, gallbladder disease, and certain blood disorders.

Liver Failure Symptoms

Another disease that can cause yellowing of your tongue is liver failure. It is a serious condition in which the liver is unable to function properly. When your liver fails to function properly, it can cause a buildup of bilirubin in the blood. Bilirubin is a yellow waste product that is produced when red blood cells break down. When this doesn't happen as the liver is not functioning well, bilirubin can build up in the blood causing your tongue to change its colour to yellow.

Kidney Failure Symptoms

Kidney failure is a serious condition in which the kidneys are unable to filter waste products from the blood. This can lead to a variety of symptoms, including yellow tongue. Kidney health is affected due to several lifestyle factors, which can lead to excessive buildup of bilirubin in the blood due to the onset of jaundice. The kidneys are responsible for excreting bilirubin in the urine. When the kidneys are failing, they cannot excrete bilirubin as effectively, which leads to a buildup of bilirubin in the blood and jaundice.

Bottom Line

Yellow tongue is not a condition that one should take lightly. It is a warning sign that your body is showing you when there is some dangerous disease that is slowly interrupting your system and causing havoc inside your body. Treating the underlying condition that is causing this sudden change in your tongue's color is important. In some cases, such as when a yellow tongue is caused by poor oral hygiene or smoking, the yellow tongue may resolve on its own with lifestyle changes.