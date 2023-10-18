Yellow Tongue: 5 Diseases That Can Change Your Tongue Into Pale Yellow Colour

The Yellow Tongue Code: What Your Tongue Is Telling You About Your Health
Have you ever seen your tongue turning pale yellow or dark yellow? Not many of you will know this - it's an indicator of something serious happening inside your body. A yellow tongue is a condition in which the tongue changes its colour to pale yellow, giving you discomfort attached. What causes your tongue to change its colour? The usual colour of your tongue is light pink (a sign of a healthy body). However, when there is a certain change in its colour, one must take it as a sign that the body is suffering from some condition and that this requires immediate attention. Yellow tongue is caused by a variety of factors, including poor oral hygiene, smoking, and chewing tobacco, dry mouth, jaundice, and certain medications. Scroll down to learn the 5 dangerous diseases that can change the colour of your tongue to yellow.