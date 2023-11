Heart Health

One of the most well-established benefits of a vegetarian diet is improved heart health. Research has consistently shown that vegetarians and vegans have a lower risk of heart disease, lower blood pressure, and healthier cholesterol levels. The absence of saturated fats found in animal products and the presence of heart-healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole grains contribute to these cardiovascular benefits.