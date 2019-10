1 / 6

Psoriasis is a common skin condition that speeds up the lifecycle of the skin cells. Sun exposure, stress, cold and dry air, smoking and excess weight and certain infection can trigger this skin condition. In this condition, skin cells build up rapidly on skin surface that form scales and dry and red patches. These are itchy and at times painful. It often comes and goes. With other triggers, there are some foods that may also flare up the condition. On World Psoriasis Day, let’s know what are the foods that you should avoid if you are suffering from this skin condition.