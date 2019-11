1 / 6

Observed on 12th November every year, World Pneumonia Day has now completed a decade this year. It is celebrated to bring out the awareness regarding one of those diseases that impacts millions of children globally. World Pneumonia Day 2019 theme is Healthy lungs for all which aims to promote lung health globally. Apart from medication and timely treatment, add infection controlling food to your diet. Body needs proper nutrition during infection to attack it and withstand the strong medications. Food for lungs during pneumonia prevents development of further infection and increases immunity against it.