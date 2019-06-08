1 / 7

Are you a lover of seafoods? Do you always find an excuse to eat them? Well, you must. They are full of health benefits. They are low in fat, high in protein, vitamins, minerals, and omega 3 fatty acids. But, it seems we won’t be able to enjoy these benefits for long. The way we are treating the oceans, is enough to kill the life sustaining inside. World Oceans Day is celebrated every year on 8th June with the aim of make people aware about the importance of oceans in your lives. This day was recognised as World Oceans Day in the year 2008 by the United Nations General Assembly to inform the people world-wide about the impact of human actions on the oceans. They are the major sources of oxygen. Also, there are a variety of seafoods including fish, prawns, crab, oysters etc., that are uses as impeccable delicacies. Not only they are tasty but good for your health too. From reducing your cholesterol levels to improving brain function and boosting your immune response, they do it all. Here we list these benefits along with some other for you.