Serum Creatinine Test









Creatinine is the broken down muscle tissues in the body and the waste product generated by the proteins that we consume. The level of creatinine is different for every person and a lot of it depends on the muscle mass. The body is supposed to flush them out but sometimes it accumulates and the levels turn to high. This test is supposed to determine the creatinine level in your body. This can tell whether or not your kidneys are functioning normally.