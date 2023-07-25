Sign In
World IVF Day 2023: Health Problems That Can Impact IVF Success Rate

On World IVF Day, a fertility expert has highlighted some important factors that can determine the failure and success of your IVF treatment.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : July 25, 2023 2:16 PM IST

IVF Success Rate

Worldwide, one out of seven couples ae struggling to conceive. Since 1978, when the first IVF baby was successfully born, in-vitro fertilisation has become a scientific breakthrough that has brought hope into the lives of many people unable to conceive due to infertility issues. Many patients considering IVF always wonder if their IVF treatment will be successful. But the success rate of IVF depend on several factors. According to WebMD, the global average IVF success rate is about 60% in young women. It is estimated that India has the best IVF success rates at 65-70%, followed by the US (55%), China (45%), Korea (40%), and the UK (38%). On World IVF Day, Dr. Nymphaea Walecha, Sr. Consultant - Infertility Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh highlighted the common factors that determine the failure and success of IVF In Vitro Fertilization (IVF).

Who Has A Better Chance Of A Successful Pregnancy With IVF?

• If you and your current partner have had a successful pregnancy in the past, you have a better chance of successful pregnancy with IVF. • Women aged between 24 to 34 years have the highest chances of success with IVF treatment (50-70%) because this is the age range when women are most fertile. By the time a woman reaches age 40, success rates drop to around 11%. • The quality of eggs and embryos also determines the changes of IVF success. Further, Dr. Walecha stated that the success of IVF treatment is highly dependent on an individual's body and medical history.

Factors That Can Decrease Your Changes IVF Success

Certain fertility issues can affect IVF success rate. These include fibroid tumors, uterine abnormalities, dual infertility, and ovarian dysfunction. The longer couples delay treatment for these conditions, the less likely their IVF treatment will be successful. Lifestyle factors, such as smoking and drinking alcohol, can reduce your chances of IVF success. Maintaining a healthy weight is also important to increase your chances of IVF success. Certain health issues can also lower IVF success rates.

Health Problems That Can Lower IVF Success Rate

Problems with female reproductive health can impact the success rates of IVF. These include: • Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) • Endometriosis • Low Anti Mullerian Hormone (AMH) • Low ovarian reserve • Adenomyosis Reproductive health problems in men such as low sperm count, low sperm motility, teratozoospermia (having high amount of abnormal shaped sperm) can also significantly lower the IVF success rate.

Preimplantation Genetic Screening

Genetic testing of embryos can help to increase the success rate of your IVF procedure. It is an advanced technology that helps to evaluate the genetic makeup of your embryos, allowing doctors to choose the best embryos for implanting into the patient’s uterus. Preimplantation genetic screening (PGS) is often recommended for older women with inferior egg quality since chromosomal abnormalities cause most embryo implantation failures. This will reduce the risk of miscarriage and enhance the embryo’s likelihood of implanting.