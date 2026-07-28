World Hepatitis Day 2026: 5 lifestyle tips to reduce your risk of liver inflammation

Liver Inflammation

Hepatitis often referred to as a "silent" disease, is a medical condition which many people may not have any symptoms when they have it until the liver has been seriously damaged. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) viral hepatitis is one of the major causes of death from infectious diseases causing approximately 1.3 million deaths annually worldwide. While viruses, alcohol excess, fatty liver and some medications can cause hepatitis healthcare professional note that hepatitis cases particularly hepatitis A, B and C, are preventable through simple lifestyle habits. Check out these five lifestyle changes to reduce your chances of getting hepatitis and keep your liver healthy.