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World Hepatitis Day 2026: 5 lifestyle tips to reduce your risk of liver inflammation

Healthy lifestyle choices can lower your risk of liver inflammation. Discover five practical, evidence-based habits that support liver health and help prevent hepatitis-related complications.

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : July 28, 2026, 1:05 PM

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Liver Inflammation

Hepatitis often referred to as a "silent" disease, is a medical condition which many people may not have any symptoms when they have it until the liver has been seriously damaged. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) viral hepatitis is one of the major causes of death from infectious diseases causing approximately 1.3 million deaths annually worldwide. While viruses, alcohol excess, fatty liver and some medications can cause hepatitis healthcare professional note that hepatitis cases particularly hepatitis A, B and C, are preventable through simple lifestyle habits. Check out these five lifestyle changes to reduce your chances of getting hepatitis and keep your liver healthy.

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Avoid Sharing Personal Items

Healthcare professionals note that hepatitis B and C are commonly spread by items that may come into contact with blood such as razors, toothbrushes or nail clippers. It is important to keep these little things in mind as they can add up when trying to prevent yourself from the viral infection.

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Hepatitis Vaccination

One of the best ways to prevent hepatitis A and hepatitis B infection is vaccination. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends timely immunisation particularly for children, healthcare workers, travellers and people at higher risk of exposure. There is no vaccine available for hepatitis C but vaccination against hepatitis A and B can substantially decrease your risk of hepatitis.

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Healthy Habits

Did you know that your liver works 24 hours a day to perform 500 vital jobs? Drinking too much, being overweight, getting regular exercise and avoiding unnecessary medicines or supplements can prevent liver inflammation by lowering non-viral hepatitis risk. Regularly scheduled health examinations are also a critical aspect particularly for those with diabetes, obesity and a family history of liver diseases. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for personalized guidance on liver health. Also Read - Hepatitis during pregnancy: 10 warning symptoms you should never ignore and is vaccination safe - Expert answers

thehealthsite.com Authors

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe is a Senior Editor at TheHealthsite.Com. She holds a Master’s degree in Communication from the University of Hyderabad and a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Patkai Christian College. She is a Health and Lifestyle Journalist who ... Read More