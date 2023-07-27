Hepatitis In Children
Hepatitis is characterized by inflammation of the liver. There are many possible causes of hepatitis, but it is commonly the result of a viral infection. Viruses that can cause viral hepatitis include hepatitis A, B, C, D and E. According to WHO, about 354 million people are affected with either hepatitis B or C. Chronic liver infection can lead to liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and viral hepatitis-related death. Every year, 28 July is observed as World Hepatitis Day to raise awareness of viral hepatitis.
On World Hepatitis Day 2023, Dr. Aditya Kulkarni, Associate Consultant – Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, SRCC-NH Children's Hospital, Mumbai, has raised concern that there has been a rampant increase in hepatitis cases among children.
Dr. Kulkarni cited some factors that could be contributing to the rise in Hepatitis cases among children: