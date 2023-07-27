Sign In
World Hepatitis Day 2023: Reasons Behind Spike In Hepatitis Cases Among Children

Recently, there has been a rampant increase in hepatitis in children. This can be attributed to a lot of factors.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Published : July 27, 2023 9:07 PM IST

Hepatitis In Children

Hepatitis is characterized by inflammation of the liver. There are many possible causes of hepatitis, but it is commonly the result of a viral infection. Viruses that can cause viral hepatitis include hepatitis A, B, C, D and E. According to WHO, about 354 million people are affected with either hepatitis B or C. Chronic liver infection can lead to liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and viral hepatitis-related death. Every year, 28 July is observed as World Hepatitis Day to raise awareness of viral hepatitis. On World Hepatitis Day 2023, Dr. Aditya Kulkarni, Associate Consultant – Paediatric Gastroenterology and Hepatology, SRCC-NH Children's Hospital, Mumbai, has raised concern that there has been a rampant increase in hepatitis cases among children. Dr. Kulkarni cited some factors that could be contributing to the rise in Hepatitis cases among children:

2) Unsafe Injection Practices

Inadequate infection control measures and use of unsterilized equipment have also given rise to the transmission of hepatitis viruses, particularly hepatitis B and C.

4) Drug Misuse

A surge in Hepatitis C cases among adolescents is also being seen which can be due to drug misuse.

5) From Infected Mothers During Childbirth

Infants can contract hepatitis B from infected mothers during childbirth. Ensuring timely administration of the hepatitis B vaccine at birth can prevent this mode of transmission. “Parents and caregivers must ensure timely vaccination of their kids and promote sanitation and hygiene Practices to safeguard the health of their children,” Dr. Kulkarni noted.  Also Read - Ayurveda's Collagen-Boosting Foods And Ingestible Skincare: Unlock The Secret To Glowing Skin