World Diabetes Day is observed globally every year on 14 November in order to generate awareness regarding the lifestyle disease. It was founded by International Diabetes Federation and World Health Organisation in 1991 as a response to sudden spurt in the number of diabetes cases. As a platform, it also discusses ways to prevent and manage this lifestyle diseases. When it comes to disease management, experts believe that a diabetic patient should be most careful about three things—diet, exercise and hygiene. Diet plays an important role in controlling blood sugar levels—which shouldn’t be too high or too low—for a diabetic patient. Also, uncontrolled diabetes put a person at an increased risk of heart and kidney diseases with many other complications. Given are the list of food you should totally avoid if you are diabetic.