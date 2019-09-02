1 / 6

Also known as Nariyal Poornima, World Coconut Day is observed on September 2 every year. It is celebrated in all the major coconut producing countries across the globe including India. Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) actually decided to celebrate this day as World Coconut Day. September 2 is also the foundation day of APCC. The aim of this day is to spread awareness about the benefits of coconut. This coconut palm fruit basically grows in tropical regions and is known for its plethora of health and beauty benefits. It is highly nutritious. Being rich in manganese, coconut can make your bones strong. It is also jam-packed with iron and copper, nutrients required for the formation of red blood cells. You can opt for this white fruit to promote blood sugar level and keep your heart healthy. Coconut contains powerful antioxidants that help cells from oxidative damage. Additionally, you can have coconut if you wish to lose weight. Here is how coconut helps in shedding those extra calories.