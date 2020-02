1 / 6

Cancer is believed to be the second leading cause of death – after cardiovascular diseases. Particularly, it is a common cause of death in richer countries. Cancer occurs due to abnormal growth of cells anywhere in a body. There are more than 200 types of cancer. Common types of cancer include breast cancer, lung cancer, skin cancer, colon cancer, Colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and Melanoma.Early diagnosis is important to cure cancer. But prevention is better than cure. Researchers suggest that up to 50% of cancer cases and about 50% of cancer deaths are preventable with the available knowledge. Cancer prevention methods may include maintaining a healthy lifestyle, avoiding exposure to known cancer-causing substances, getting screened, and using medicines to prevent cancer from developing. Below are a few simple lifestyles changes you can make to reduce your risk of getting cancer.