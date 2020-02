1 / 6

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers diagnosed in women. Thanks to the advancement of screening and treatment methods, breast cancer survival rates are increasing. Breast cancer develops in breast cells. Typically, it develops in either the lobules or the ducts of the breast. Lobules produce milk, and ducts bring the milk from the glands to the nipple. Known risk factors for breast cancer include age, family history, genetics, smoking, a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and heavy drinking. Studies also suggest that dietary factors could be responsible for 30–40% of all cancers. Studies say the following foods may help prevent the development or progression of breast cancer.