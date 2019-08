1 / 6

Sore nipples are very common during childbirth. On the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week, let us talk about this condition. There sore many reasons behind this and one could be incorrect position of the baby during breastfeeding. Other reasons may be incorrect latching of the baby’s mouth onto your nipple heavier breasts. It is only in very rare cases that a sore nipple may indicate infections like thrush or even breast cancer. Though this is a common problem, it rarely disappears on its own. You may consult your doctor. He will probably prescribe some creams or ointments to treat the sore nipples. But if you feel uncomfortable using medicines while breastfeeding, you can go for some natural alternatives. It is safe to try to treat sore nipples naturally at home.Here, we reveal a few natural remedies for sore nipples, on the occasion of World Breastfeeding Week.