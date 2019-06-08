1 / 6

A brain tumour is basically growth of abnormal cells in your brain. It can originate in any part of your brain like membranes, cranial nerves, pituitary gland or pineal gland. Brain tumour occurs when normal cells in the brain acquire mutation in their DNA. The mutation leads to growth and division of cells in an increased rate. If not taken care of on time, it may spread to other organs of your body and can even lead to death. To spread awareness about this deadly condition and to ensure its early diagnosis, World Brain Tumour Day is celebrated every year on 8th June. This campaign was first initiated by the German Brain Tumour Association (GBTA) way back in 2000. This day is celebrated globally as a tribute to brain tumour patients and their families. Various campaigns and events are organised all over the as part of the event. If you have this fatal condition you may experience symptoms like frequent headaches, difficulty with balance, speech difficulty, gradual loss of sensation, hearing problem, vision issues, seizures etc. Exposure to radiation and family history of this condition can potentially increase your risk of developing brain tumour. If you are already fighting with this disease and getting treatment, there are some common side-effects that you may experience. Here we tell you about them along with ways to tackle them.