World Brain Day 2026: 5 common brain fog signs that may need medical attention

Brain Fog

Many people brush off brain fog as a side effect of stress, lack of sleep or hectic lifestyle. While it can happen occasionally if brain fog occurs regularly then it can be a sign of a medical condition which should be investigated. On the eve of World Brain Day 2026 which falls on July 22 annually experts urge people not to let cognitive changes go unnoticed that affect everyday functioning. Research has indicated that brain fog is not a disorder but rather a symptom of a variety of conditions such as sleep issues, long COVID, thyroid issues, vitamin B12 deficiency, depression, anxiety, autoimmune disorders and early neurological disorders. Multiple studies have also been published in journals like The Lancet Neurology and Nature Reviews Neurology suggesting that there is a persistent cognitive impairment following infection and chronic diseases which is why early diagnosis and treatment are essential. Check out these five signs of brain fog that shouldn't be overlooked: