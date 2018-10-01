1 / 5

Excessive and prolonged stress can lead to emotional, physical, and mental exhaustion which is called burnout. You feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained, and unable to meet constant demands if it occurs. You will feel helpless, hopeless and low. Many of us face crisis situations. If you tend to feel overburdened, unappreciated and frustrated then you are burned out. You may exhibit symptoms like fatigue, will fall sick frequently, your immunity will be low, you will get headaches frequently, you will find it difficult to sleep peacefully, you will lack motivation, there will be a fear of failure, you will become a pessimist, there will be a lack of accomplishment , you will feel isolated and you will procrastinate. But, you will have to hold yourself together. Here, we tell you how to overcome it.