Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Working From Home? Tips You Must Follow To Avoid Skin Problems

Remote working can take a toll on your skin health? Here's how to take care of your skin while working from home to avoid skin problems.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : July 13, 2023 5:59 PM IST

Working From Home

While working from home, it gets challenging to pay attention to self-care as you try to manage both office works and household chores. And there are people who will wake up just before work starts and sit in front of their laptops all day, even eating while working. Are you able to follow your skincare routine while working from home? Skincare has become the least priority for many of us, with working from home becoming the new normal. Remote working comes with both advantages and disadvantages. When we work from home, our daily routine changes, including our eating habits and sleep pattern. All these can have an impact on our skin health. It’s monsoon season, and high humidity can cause various problems, specially for people with oily skin. Here are a few expert-recommended tips to keep your skin healthy and avoid skin problems while working from home:

Say No To Sugar And Oily Food

Too much sugar, carbs, and fat can harm your skin, making it prone to breakouts including pimples. Instead of sweets, sweetened beverages and unhealthy fast food, snack on fruits and juices which will benefit your skin.

Don’t Miss Out On Your CTM And Sunscreen

Even if you are home, make sure you strictly adhere to your CTM – cleanser, toner and moisturiser. Sunscreen is a must, even if you are indoors. Skin experts recommend applying sunscreen after every three hours to protect your skin from harmful sun rays and blue light.  Also Read - Humidity On Skin: Unveiling the Impact of Humidity on Your Skin

Make Sure You Spend Some Time Exercising Daily

Exercise improves blood circulation and leaves you with healthy and bright skin. Sweat helps your skin to open pores that are blocked due to dirt, and thus prevent breakouts.