Working From Home

While working from home, it gets challenging to pay attention to self-care as you try to manage both office works and household chores. And there are people who will wake up just before work starts and sit in front of their laptops all day, even eating while working. Are you able to follow your skincare routine while working from home? Skincare has become the least priority for many of us, with working from home becoming the new normal. Remote working comes with both advantages and disadvantages. When we work from home, our daily routine changes, including our eating habits and sleep pattern. All these can have an impact on our skin health. It’s monsoon season, and high humidity can cause various problems, specially for people with oily skin. Here are a few expert-recommended tips to keep your skin healthy and avoid skin problems while working from home: