Every woman gets her periods once a month after puberty. This is a hormone-driven physiological function that preps every woman for a possible pregnancy. The duration of menstruation ranges between two to seven days every month. However, many women complain of an irregular menstrual cycle. This might be the result of your unhealthy diet, stress and anxiety. Yes, your diet, exercise, and even your mental health has a lot to do with your hormonal balance. But there’s no need to panic if you get irregular periods. There are a lot of treatments to cure this women’s health issue. However, apart from conventional medical treatments, there are many lifestyle measures and natural ways to regularize your menstrual cycle. Starting from practising yoga to having pineapples, there are many weapons against this women’s health issue. Here, we guide you through five natural cures that may work wonders for you. However, don’t hesitate to visit your gynaecologist if these don’t improve your condition.