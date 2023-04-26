Drink Cranberry Juice Daily
Cranberries are called a superfood as they are very nutritious and can benefit your health in many ways. For women, it is more important to add cranberries or cranberry products to your diet. A new study published in Cochrane Reviews has concluded that consuming cranberry products can help prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs) in some women. So, it is no longer a myth that drinking cranberry juice can ward off UTIs.
To determine the effectiveness of cranberry products in preventing infection, the scientists reviewed 50 recent trials that included almost 9000 participants. The results showed that drinking cranberry juice or taking its capsules reduced the risk of repeat symptomatic UTIs significantly. The number of recurrent UTIs was reduced by more than a quarter in women, more than half in children, and about 53 per cent in people susceptible to UTI following medical interventions.