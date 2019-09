1 / 5

Cardiovascular disease takes more 17.9 lives each year making it the number one killer. World Heart Day, celebrated on 29 September each year, is a platform provided by world leaders to come together and commit to bring down this number. While talking about heart health, fish oil is one ingredient that always comes up. However, there might be contracting theories and confusion regarding its benefits. Whether or not it is good for your overall health, one thing is for sure that it improves hearts health and its functioning. Extracted from fish tissue, fish oil’s Omega-3 fatty acids deficiency has been linked to cardiovascular diseases, arthritis, mood disorders and more. Going by its benefits, it’s recommended to make fish a part of your meal but if you are vegetarian, consuming Omega-3 supplements could help you.