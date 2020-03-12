1 / 6

Coronavirus cases are increasing by the minute and, at last count, India has a total of 73 confirmed patients. The WHO has declared it a pandemic. According to this premier organisation, as on 11 march 2020, there are more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries. Globally, 4,291 people have lost their lives so far. With the threat of the coronavirus hovering over your head, how do you stick to your fitness regime? This is a question that is doing the rounds among fitness enthusiasts. Diet hard gym goers are a worried lot what with talks of preventive measures and precaution and contagion being bandied about casually in any normal conversation these days. If you take your training sessions seriously, then you too must be worried. But there is a way out. You just have to ensure that your sessions at the gym are coronavirus safe. Most gyms are a breeding ground for germs and microbes with sweaty people, dirty mats and unclean equipment. So, if you practice proper hygiene and follow all the precautionary measure, you will be perfectly safe.