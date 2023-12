Prone Scissor Kick

This exercise should be done in the deep swimming pool, where your feet are not touching the pool. In this exercise you hold onto the edge of the pool, and lift your legs so your body is in a horizontal position, keeping your spine neutral from the back of your head to your tailbone. Keeping your knee soft, kick from your hip, whipping or flicking out through the toes. This exercise helps you to maintain balance, improve posture, and burn lots of calories.