Winter Weight Loss Diet Tips: 5 Effective Natural Remedies To Lose Weight In One Week

Winter weight loss: Although it may look difficult to shed weight during the winters, nothing is impossible if you know the right way to do it. Scroll down to know how you can lose weight in just one week with diet.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : November 30, 2023 9:21 AM IST

Balanced Diet Chart For A Week

Are you on your weight loss journey, and tired of not receiving any results even after hitting the gym twice? Take a look at your diet routine. As per experts, weight loss results depend on two major contributors - diet and exercise. If you are already following a strict exercise routine, here is a guideline for you to change your diet to maximize your weight loss results. Also, do not forget to consult a dietician before making any changes to your daily routine.

Start Your Day With A Homemade Morning Detox Drink

The first thing that you drink, or consume in the morning makes a lot of difference to how your body will behave the entire day. If you are someone who is trying to lose weight, start adding at least one-morning detox drink to your daily diet. Water, infused with various healthy herbs and spices, helps in effectively flushing out the stored toxins from the system, giving your body a positive kickstart. For this, you can either boil some healthy herbs and spices in water, strain it, and take a sip empty stomach, or blend a mix of herbal leaves and fruits with antioxidant-rich root vegetables (such as ginger). Click here for some of the healthier detox drink options for weight loss. Also Read - Bhumi Pednekar Weight Loss: How Drinking Ghee Coffee On Empty Stomach Daily Helped Her Lose 35 Kilos

Add Winter Superfoods To Your Diet

Are you on your weight loss journey? Try to add superfoods to your diet that can help boost your body's metabolism rate naturally. Some of the winter superfoods include green leafy vegetables and seasonal fruits. Fruits and vegetables, found in the market during the winter seasons are full of essential nutrients that your body needs to stay healthy. Also, some of the most important winter superfoods include pure desi ghee, jaggery, dry fruits, nuts, etc. They help in keeping your body naturally warm and fortified, further boosting the weight loss process.

Say No To Excessive Alcohol

A big enemy for those who are trying to lose weight is alcohol. Be careful of how much alcohol you actually consume when your goal is to lose weight. Winter season is known for parties, and holidays, a time when you will find several reasons to drink alcohol, however, try to cut down your alcohol intake if you want to shed weight. How does alcohol make a person gain weight? Excess alcohol consumption may disrupt your sleep and dump excess empty calories in your body. Also Read - IBS Decoded: Everything You Need To Know For A Healthier Gut

A Healthy Breakfast Loaded With Fibers

You all know how important it is to have a good and nutritious breakfast when you are on your weight loss journey. Therefore, if you are looking for a balanced diet chart for a week to lose some kilos, try to start your day with a wholesome breakfast bowl. During the winter season, as the day passes by, your power of digestion slows down. So, experts suggest having a wholesome breakfast including all the major food groups to give a healthy start to the day.

Drink A Lot Of Water

Water plays an essential role in your daily diet routine. If you are trying to lose weight, you must ensure that your body is well-hydrated and that no toxins are accumulated inside your system. We understand winter reduces the feeling of thirst, and automatically you lower the water intake. However, as per Ayurveda, not drinking enough water can lead to dehydration, which is often mistaken for hunger. So, to avoid overeating during the season, keep yourself hydrated. Also Read - Natural Remedies To Keep Respiratory Issues At Bay