Winter Weight Loss Diet Tips: 5 Effective Natural Remedies To Lose Weight In One Week

Start Your Day With A Homemade Morning Detox Drink

The first thing that you drink, or consume in the morning makes a lot of difference to how your body will behave the entire day. If you are someone who is trying to lose weight, start adding at least one-morning detox drink to your daily diet. Water, infused with various healthy herbs and spices, helps in effectively flushing out the stored toxins from the system, giving your body a positive kickstart. For this, you can either boil some healthy herbs and spices in water, strain it, and take a sip empty stomach, or blend a mix of herbal leaves and fruits with antioxidant-rich root vegetables (such as ginger). Click here for some of the healthier detox drink options for weight loss.