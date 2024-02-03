  • ENG

Winter Pregnancy And Delivery: 12 Important Tips From A Doctor

Written by Prerna Mittra | Updated : February 3, 2024 8:01 AM IST

Pregnancy Pains

Pregnancy is a beautiful phase, but during the winter months it may present some unique considerations and challenges, says Neha Gill, senior physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chandigarh. It is important to stay active during pregnancy to ensure a smooth delivery process. According to the expert, a pregnant woman goes through many physical changes that make her prone to pains. "Lower back and pelvic pain are common, along with pain in the neck, wrist, thumb and/or legs. A lot of people consider them to be normal in pregnancy, but these need to be addressed at the right time lest they are carried forward in the postpartum period," Gill said. She recommended doing the following 12 things.

Stay Hydrated

Pregnancy can increase the risk of dehydration. Despite the cold weather, it is essential to stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and other fluids throughout the day.

Get Vitamin D

It is important to ensure you are getting enough vitamin D, which is crucial for bone health and overall well-being. Speak with your healthcare provider about supplementation, if needed.

Indoor Heating

Central heating systems can sometimes dry out the air, leading to discomfort. Consider using a humidifier to add moisture to the air at home.

Stay Active

Engage in regular, moderate exercise if your healthcare provider approves. This can help maintain fitness and improve mood during the winter months.

Prepare For Hospital Trip

If your due date falls during the winter, prepare for the trip to the hospital. Have a bag packed with essentials, including warm clothing for you and the baby.

Winter Emergency Kit

If you live in an area with severe winter weather, have an emergency kit ready with essentials like blankets, non-perishable snacks, water, and a flashlight in case of unexpected situations.