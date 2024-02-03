Winter Pregnancy And Delivery: 12 Important Tips From A Doctor

Pregnancy Pains









Pregnancy is a beautiful phase, but during the winter months it may present some unique considerations and challenges, says Neha Gill, senior physiotherapist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Chandigarh. It is important to stay active during pregnancy to ensure a smooth delivery process. According to the expert, a pregnant woman goes through many physical changes that make her prone to pains. "Lower back and pelvic pain are common, along with pain in the neck, wrist, thumb and/or legs. A lot of people consider them to be normal in pregnancy, but these need to be addressed at the right time lest they are carried forward in the postpartum period," Gill said. She recommended doing the following 12 things.