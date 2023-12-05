  • ENG

Winter Lung Diseases: 5 Lifestyle Hacks To Keep Your Lungs Healthy Amid Spike In Winter Pollution

Winter can pose serious threats to your lungs, and it is important to take a hold of your health and keep the organ safe from the complications. One of the most dangerous contributors to poor lungs health is air pollution. Scroll down to know how you can avert critical situations.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : December 5, 2023 9:46 AM IST

Winter Lungs Health Challenges

The quality of air we breathe is crucial for our overall health and well-being, and this is especially true for seniors. As we age, our bodies become more susceptible to the harmful effects of air pollution, making it essential to take steps to protect older adults from this environmental hazard. In this article, Sanjeev Jain, Founder at Nema Eldercare, helps investigate the complex relationship between senior health and air quality in this exploration, shedding light on the tactics eldercare facilities can employ to lessen the effects of pollution.

Lungs Health During Air Pollution

Air pollution poses a silent threat to the health of senior citizens. According to previous research, there is a clear link between higher particulate matter (PM) levels and a rise in cardiovascular disease, respiratory disorders, and general declines in senior health. Due to their vulnerability to respiratory and cardiovascular problems, air quality must be understood and addressed as part of eldercare. Also Read - Mental Health: Top 10 Tips To Use Social Media To Detox Your Mood And Reduce Stress, Anxiety

How Air Quality Affects Your Overall Health?

Consider the everyday schedules of residents in an assisted living facility, where they participate in group activities and share indoor spaces. It becomes challenging for facility managers to strike a balance between protecting against air pollution and promoting a social and active atmosphere. Numerous incidents demonstrate how air quality affects regular group activities. Many seniors are prone to discomfort, necessitating eldercare facilities to take proactive measures addressing air quality issues. Eldercare facilities should be located in green areas of the city or outskirts, where pollution is minimal.

Air Pollution Induced Lung Diseases: Recognizing Vulnerability

Elders receiving care are especially vulnerable to the negative impacts of air pollution. With seniors constituting 10.1% of India's population in 2021 and projected to reach 13.1% by 2031, their vulnerability to air pollution is a growing concern. Shockingly, in 2019, an estimated 16.7 lakh people in India succumbed to the effects of polluted air, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention. Scroll down to learn the various strategies to mitigate your risk of lung diseases mostly induced by the rise in air pollution. Also Read - Silent Winter Heart Attack Prevention Tips: 5 Lifestyle Modifications To Keep Your Heart Safe

Continuous Monitoring

Facilities providing care for elders should invest in ongoing air quality monitoring equipment. Administrators can make well-informed decisions about outdoor activities and swiftly implement preventive measures thanks to real-time data.

Indoor Air Quality Management

The finest possible indoor air quality must be maintained, as seniors spend a significant amount of time indoors. Research indicates that enhancing indoor air quality can significantly benefit respiratory health. Practical measures such as proper ventilation and the use of air purifiers show a promising reduction of up to 30% in respiratory-related hospital admissions among seniors. A healthier environment can be sustained with the help of air purifiers, indoor planting, sufficient ventilation, and regular maintenance. Also Read - Harnessing The Power Of Empathy: Science Explores How It Can Reshape Our World

Strategic Activity Scheduling

Plan outdoor activities for when air pollution is at its lowest, usually in the early morning or late at night. Making this small change can considerably decrease residents' exposure to dangerous pollutants.

The Commitment To Resident Well-Being

Addressing the impact of air quality on senior health is not just a responsibility; it is a commitment to the well-being of residents. Eldercare facilities must play an active role in advocating for cleaner air in their communities. Surveys reveal a concerning lack of awareness among seniors regarding the specific health risks posed by air pollution. Initiatives aimed at educating seniors and their families about the importance of clean air and providing actionable steps for protection are indispensable in fostering a healthier environment.

Conclusion: Doctor's Note

Our commitment as a society extends beyond physical care to encompass the creation of an environment where residents can breathe easily, fostering a space where they can age gracefully and enjoy the quality of life they deserve. It is possible to ensure that seniors age gracefully and are not negatively impacted by pollution by working together to implement evidence-based solutions and understanding the complex health risks they face. Also Read - Hidden Health Benefits of Eating on Banana Leaves