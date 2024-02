Respiratory Symptoms In Winter









If you are experiencing respiratory symptoms in winter, healthcare professionals may recommend specific tests to diagnose the underlying issues. Pulmonary function tests (PFTs) assess lung function, measuring parameters like airflow, lung capacity, and how effectively oxygen is transferred into the bloodstream. Spirometry is a common PFT that gauges the amount and speed of inhaled and exhaled air.