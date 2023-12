Dairy Products

Dairy products like milk, cheese and ice cream are not good for some people. These products increase the production of mucus in the body, which can cause breathing problems for people with asthma. If you are an asthma patient, consult your doctor to determine whether dairy products are bad for you or not. If dairy products are not harmful to you, then consume them in moderation. Also Read - Winter Heart Attacks: 7 Essential Lifestyle Tips To Combat Heart Health Issues During Winter