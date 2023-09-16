  • ENG

Why You Should Eat Macadamia Nuts Daily?

Health experts recommend eating 30 grams of macadamia nuts daily to get the most most benefits of this superfood.

Updated : September 16, 2023

Eat Macadamia Nuts

Nuts are highly nutritious, convenient and tasty treat. They are a good source of many essential nutrients like protein, fibre, vitamin E, magnesium, and selenium. The best thing about them is that they are low in carbs. There are many types of nuts: peanuts, almonds, pistachios, walnuts, Brazil nuts, cashews, chestnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, and macadamia nuts. Today, let’s talk about the health benefits of macadamia nuts, which are considered one of the healthiest nuts. Macadamia nuts are native to Australia, they are now commercially grown in many other countries like South Africa, the USA, Kenya, Malawi, Guatemala, mainland China and the Netherlands. It is also cultivated in the Indian states of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Orissa. Health experts recommend eating 30 grams of macadamia nuts daily to enjoy the health benefits of this superfood. Add macadamia nuts to your daily diet to get these health benefits.

Loaded With Antioxidants

Macadamia nuts are an excellent source of antioxidants that help neutralize free radicals, which can cause cell damage and increase disease risk.

Good For The Heart

Studies have shown that eating macadamia nuts helps lower bad cholesterol and triglycerides, which are the risk factors for heart disease.

Fight Cancer

Macadamia nuts contain a significant amount of plant compounds like flavonoids and tocotrienols (a type of vitamin E) that are believed to have powerful anticancer abilities.