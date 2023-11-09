  • ENG

Select Language

Self-Breast Examination: Here's Why It Matters?

Verified VERIFIED

Dr Kumardeep Dutta Choudhary, Action Cancer Hospital, delves into the importance of self-breast examination, how to perform it, and why it should be a part of every woman's regular healthcare routine.

Written by Tavishi Dogra | Updated : November 9, 2023 4:54 PM IST

Self-Breast Examination (SBE)

Early detection is one of the most accessible and practical tools for early detection is self-breast examination (SBE). This simple yet essential routine empowers individuals to take charge of their breast health, enabling them to detect abnormalities and seek medical attention promptly. Dr Kumardeep Dutta Choudhary, Sr. Consultant & Unit Head Department of Medical Oncology, Action Cancer Hospital, delves into the importance of self-breast examination, how to perform it, and why it should be a part of every woman's regular healthcare routine.

Early Detection And Awareness

Regular SBE helps identify changes in the breast tissue, allowing for prompt evaluation and diagnosis. Self-breast examination encourages women to become familiar with their breasts' usual look and feel.

In Conclusion

Women can increase recovery chances by performing regular SBE and promptly seeking medical attention for unusual findings.