Always Wear Protective Eyewear While Bursting Firecrackers









This will prevent any untoward damage, which can happen either by a foreign body falling in the eyes or the cracker bursting close to the eye. Protective eyewear can be your glasses, zero power lenses, or even lightly tinted sunglasses.