Whooping Cough On The Rise In UK; Here's Everything To Know About It

According to reports, there were 553 new cases of whooping cough confirmed in the UK in January 2024 alone, as compared to a total of 858 cases in the whole of 2023.

Written by Prerna Mittra | Published : March 11, 2024 8:00 PM IST

Whooping Cough Shakes England

A whooping cough warning has been issued in England as cases of infection soar in the country. According to a report in The Independent, there were 553 new cases of whooping cough confirmed in January 2024 alone, as compared to a total of 858 cases in the whole of 2023. This happened because of vaccination rates dropping among children and pregnant women, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) warned.

Health Officials Alarmed

It has naturally alarmed health officials. Earlier this month, UKHSA tweeted that cases of childhood infections like measles and whooping cough are rising, but they can be prevented with immunisation, which is the 'best defence' for children against many common illnesses. "Make sure your child is up to date and book any catch-up appointments with your GP practice," it recommended on X (formerly known as Twitter). Also Read - Tdap Vaccination During Pregnancy: It Protects Newborns From Whooping Cough Or Pertussis

What Is Whooping Cough?

Also called pertussis -- or the 'hundred-day cough' -- whooping cough is a bacterial infection that can be serious in people of all ages, but it can be particularly damaging for very young children, and even fatal for them in rare cases. Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against pertussis.

What Causes It?

Whooping cough is caused by a type of bacteria called 'Bordetella pertussis'. The disease is only found in humans. It can spread very easily; the bacteria travels from person to another through the air. Suppose an infected person sneezes or coughs, they release droplets containing the bacteria. Other people who are sharing their space breathe it in and get infected. Also Read - Vitamin B Deficiency Symptoms: Common Factors Effecting Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Symptoms Of Whooping Cough

According to the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), symptoms of whooping cough usually develop within 5 to 10 days after a person comes into contact with the bacteria that causes it. Sometimes, however, symptoms do not develop for as long as 3 weeks. CDC states that in its early stages, whooping cough appears to be nothing more than the common cold. Doctors often do not suspect or diagnose it until the more severe symptoms appear. One to 2 weeks after the first symptoms start, people with whooping cough may develop 'rapid', 'violent', 'uncontrolled' coughing fits, which usually last 1 to 6 weeks but can last for up to 10 weeks. Coughing fits get worse and become more common as the illness continues. Stage 3 is usually recovery, which can be slow. The coughing gets milder and the fits stop, unless you have other respiratory infections.

Diagnosis And Treatment

Per the CDC, treating pertussis early with antibiotics may make the infection less serious and help prevent the bacteria from spreading. Doctors may diagnose whooping cough by considering if you have been in contact with someone who has whooping cough. They may also look at your history of typical signs and symptoms; do a physical exam; a laboratory test of a mucus sample from the back of the throat; a blood test. Also Read - After 11-Yr-Old Succumbs to 'Chroming', Know More About This Dangerous Challenge

Prevention

The best way to prevent it is by getting vaccinated. CDC recommends whooping cough vaccination for everyone, children and adults. Sometimes, preventive antibiotics -- postexposure antimicrobial prophylaxis (PEP) -- are given to someone who has been exposed to a bacteria in order to help prevent them from getting sick.