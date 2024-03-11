Whooping Cough On The Rise In UK; Here's Everything To Know About It

Symptoms Of Whooping Cough









According to the Centers for Disease Control And Prevention (CDC), symptoms of whooping cough usually develop within 5 to 10 days after a person comes into contact with the bacteria that causes it. Sometimes, however, symptoms do not develop for as long as 3 weeks. CDC states that in its early stages, whooping cough appears to be nothing more than the common cold. Doctors often do not suspect or diagnose it until the more severe symptoms appear. One to 2 weeks after the first symptoms start, people with whooping cough may develop 'rapid', 'violent', 'uncontrolled' coughing fits, which usually last 1 to 6 weeks but can last for up to 10 weeks. Coughing fits get worse and become more common as the illness continues. Stage 3 is usually recovery, which can be slow. The coughing gets milder and the fits stop, unless you have other respiratory infections.