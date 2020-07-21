1 / 6

You look much younger than your age – this is one of the best compliments you can get from people. Although aging is inevitable, you can still feel and look younger than your years if you’re eat healthy food, stay active and take good care of your skin. Prevention is better than cure and it is very true when it comes to keeping a younger looking skin. If you want to keep looking young for longer and reduce appearance of ageing signs, then you need to follow an anti-aging skincare routine at the right time.At what age one should start the anti-aging skincare routine? It seems that 25 may be the right age to start following anti-aging skincare routine. Production of important youth-boosting components like collagen and hyaluronic acid starts to drop dramatically at mid-twenties, which result in the appearance of signs of ageing. If you don’t take preventative measures at this age, you could end up with irreversible lines, wrinkles and sagging skin. You will find many skincare products that claim to have anti-aging properties in the market, but those chemical-laden products can do more harm than good. Choose products that are based on natural ingredients. Your anti-aging skincare products should have stronger ingredients such as collagen and hyaluronic acid. You can also start taking beauty supplements like collagen and hyaluronic acid to replace the missing nutrients. And don’t forget to wear a daily SPF. Along with your skincare routine, you need to have a healthy lifestyle to get maximum results. Eat a good diet, drink plenty of water, and stop smoking. We also have some anti-aging tricks to prevent premature skin aging. Here you go.