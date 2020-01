1 / 6

Most of us know that eating too much added sugar can have many negative health effects. It can lead to weight gain, blood sugar problems and an increased risk of heart disease, among other dangerous conditions. But people with a predominant sweet tooth find it hard to stay away from the tempting sweet treats. Are you one of them who crave a sweet treat after every meal? Instead of grabbing a candy bar to satisfy your craving, opt for healthier alternatives. Here we provide you a list of fruits that have a lower concentration of sugar. These fruits also nutrients like fibre, vitamins and minerals that would give you added benefits.