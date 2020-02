1 / 6

If you can manage to squeeze some gym time into your everyday routine, you may be able to keep many diseases at bay. But your pre- and post-workout foods are as important as your exercise routine. You need to have the right balance of carbohydrates, fats, and protein to satisfy hunger, fuel workouts, and aid with recovery. But never ever exercise on a full stomach. It can cause bloating, cramping and digestion, which can derail a workout. But if you haven't had a meal in hours, your workout will also suffer. Smartly timed snacks can help you achieve the best results. If your workout will last longer than an hour, experts suggest grabbing a small portion of healthy snack about 45 to 60 minutes in advance. Eating to make sure that you have enough energy to fuel your exercise, but do not go overboard and consume unnecessary calories. Here are 5 food options you can choose from as a pre-workout snack.